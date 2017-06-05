Kyle Busch turns fastest lap at Pocono for 2nd straight pole
Busch poked fun at his terse response-and-drop to a question a couple of weeks ago that was scrutinized around NASCAR. Busch could have made the boastful move with another outstanding qualifying effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|10 hr
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|10 hr
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Wed
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC