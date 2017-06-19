Jolyon Palmer - focused on Baku' amid...

Jolyon Palmer - focused on Baku' amid growing speculation over Renault future

Jolyon Palmer insists he has no cause for concern over his Formula One future despite mounting speculation he could be replaced by Renault following an underwhelming start to the season. Palmer, the 26-year-old Briton, has yet to score a single point in his second campaign in the sport and has been out-qualified by team-mate Nico Hulkenberg at every round of the season so far.

