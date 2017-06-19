Johnson crew chief has race notes stolen
Seven-time championship winning crew chief Chad Knaus had his laptop stolen from a rental car in San Francisco, leaving him without the notes for Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR race this weekend at Sonoma. Knaus and his wife landed in San Francisco on Wednesday night and headed to Fisherman's Warf for dinner.
