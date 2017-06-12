Johnson agrees to 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson has agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020. Hendrick announced the deal Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Thu
|OncePhartss
|10
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC