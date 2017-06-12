John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truck race at Gateway
John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with four laps remaining and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park. Nemechek grabbed the top spot from Matt Crafton in Turns 1 and 2 on the 156th lap and held off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe.
