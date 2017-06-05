Japanese horse Epicharis treated for lameness before Belmont

The mystery surrounding the Japanese horse that is the early 4-1 second choice to win the Belmont Stakes has gotten deeper. Epicharis didn't train on Thursday, hours after the 3-year-old dark brown colt was treated with an anti-inflammatory for lameness in his right front hoof, calling into question whether he will be fit to run in Saturday's final leg of the Triple Crown.

