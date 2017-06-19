Jackie Chan DC Racing x JOTA Sport ma...

Jackie Chan DC Racing x JOTA Sport make Le Mans history with first chinese victory

June 19, 2017: Jackie Chan DC Racing x JOTA Sport and the #Mighty38 ORECA of Ho-Pin Tung, Oliver Jarvis and 19-year-old Thomas Laurent wrote a new page in the motorsport history books as they became the first-ever Chinese team to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking victory in the LMP2 class and finishing second overall in the world's greatest race. Tung is also the first-ever Chinese Le Mans winner in what was a dream race for the team.

