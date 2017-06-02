It was a message to the Russians
A top White House communications Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she is not the reason she lost the White House to President Donald Trump , but instead put the blame on almost everyone from the DNC to Netflix. Branding her "Crooked Hillary", President Trump said she had "blamed everybody but herself" for not winning the U.S. election .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC