Irish War Cry, Hollywood Handsome join field for Belmont

Irish War Cry and Hollywood Handsome have joined a probable 12-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, which is still shaping up with a week to go until the last leg of the Triple Crown. Trainer Graham Motion said Sunday that Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry will make his next start in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont on June 10. The colt finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby after prompting a fast pace and didn't run in the Preakness.

