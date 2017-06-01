High temperatures and heated competition are expected at state track and field championhips

Agoura Hills High School's Tara Davis hits the sand in the first of three jumps she made in the Girls Division 2 long jump at the 2017 CIF Southern Section track and field divisional finals on May 20. Agoura Hills High School's Tara Davis hits the sand in the first of three jumps she made in the Girls Division 2 long jump at the 2017 CIF Southern Section track and field divisional finals on May 20. With the temperatures expected to be sizzling in Clovis this weekend, the 99th CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High should once again produce lots of top individual performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.