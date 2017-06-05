Hendrick Motorsports losing Duchardt as general manager
Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization at the end of this month after 12 years with NASCAR's powerhouse team. Duchardt joined Hendrick in 2005 as vice president of development, and he oversaw race car design, engineering and production.
