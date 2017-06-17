Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan
BROOKLYN, Mich. - Denny Hamlin inched ahead of William Byron on the final turn and nosed out the rookie at the finish line, winning Saturday in the closest NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring in the series.
