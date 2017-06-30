Halfway through a year of Philly hoops
Among other assignments, Mike Jensen writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the paper since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Thu
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC