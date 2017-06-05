Guy Cabellero rallies to capture $125...

Guy Cabellero rallies to capture $125,000 Plate Trial Stakes race

The 20-1 longshot, with Rafael Hernandez aboard, rallied to overtake even-money favourite State of Honor, then held on to capture the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine's Tapeta track in 1:51.32 on a hot, muggy afternoon. King and His Court was second in the six-horse field, followed by State of Honor, which led the Kentucky Derby in May at the halfway point before finishing 19th in the 20-horse field his last time out.

