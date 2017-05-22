GRM to run special indigenous livery

Garry Rogers Motorsport will show its support for indigenous reconciliation at the next three Supercars rounds with a special livery on its Commodores. Through main sponsor Wilson, which launched a Reconciliation Action Plan back in March, GRM will run Australian indigenous artwork on Garth Tander and James Moffat's cars in Darwin, Townsville, and Queensland Raceway.

