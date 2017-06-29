Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as...

Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car driver

There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car driver.

In this July 27, 2014, file photo, Jeff Gordon crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon will lead the field into the race one more time next month - as the pace-car driver.

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

546

Location hidden
#1 12 hrs ago
Mr Brickyard himself!!!
Brick phart

Winnetka, CA

#2 10 hrs ago
Yard phart
Chicago, IL

