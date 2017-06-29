Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car driver
There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car driver. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
In this July 27, 2014, file photo, Jeff Gordon crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon will lead the field into the race one more time next month - as the pace-car driver.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
Since: Jan 15
546
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Mr Brickyard himself!!!
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Yard phart
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Wed
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Wed
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC