Goodwood to celebrate Ecclestone's career
LONDON: The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of Britain's most popular motor racing events, will break with tradition this year and use its central feature to celebrate former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone rather than an automotive marque. Organisers of the June 29 to July 2 event in southern England said the sculpture towering above the stately home will celebrate the "Five Ages of Ecclestone".
