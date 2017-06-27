French Grand Prix 'a dream come true'...

French Grand Prix 'a dream come true' for Ocon

Force India's French driver Esteban Ocon says the return of the French Grand Prix after a decade-long absence is "a dream come true". The Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille was confirmed this month as part of the 2018 Formula One season with a race on June 24. Ocon was only 10 years old when the last F1 Grand Prix was held in France at Magny-Cours in 2008, with Felipe Massa winning in a Ferrari.

