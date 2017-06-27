French Grand Prix 'a dream come true' for Ocon
Force India's French driver Esteban Ocon says the return of the French Grand Prix after a decade-long absence is "a dream come true". The Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille was confirmed this month as part of the 2018 Formula One season with a race on June 24. Ocon was only 10 years old when the last F1 Grand Prix was held in France at Magny-Cours in 2008, with Felipe Massa winning in a Ferrari.
