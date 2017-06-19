Formula One: Sauber chief Kaltenborn quits

Sauber Team Principal Monisha Kaltenborn looks on in the pits before practice session at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Jun 8, 2013. PARIS: Sauber chief Monisha Kaltenborn has quit the Formula One outfit, her team announced on Wednesday , after reports of a major fallout over the treatment of drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

