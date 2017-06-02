Former MotoGP champion dies following...

Former MotoGP champion dies following cycling accident in Italy

14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Bufalini Hospital in Cesena confirmed on Monday that the American had passed away, five days after the incident took place. It was reported last Wednesday that Hayden was struck by a Peugeot which ended with the car's windshield being smashed.

Chicago, IL

