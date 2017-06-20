Fistfuls of dollars: Jail for drug dealer who bit police, led chase through CBD
A drug dealer who rammed two police cars, threw handfuls of cash out of a car window and waved an imitation pistol at pedestrians during a police pursuit through Melbourne has been jailed for six years. County Court judge Wendy Wilmoth said the sight of Sean Murphy driving his BMW on the footpath in the central business district on the afternoon of March 29 last year would have been a "horrifying scenario" which had the potential to injure or kill people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Sun
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC