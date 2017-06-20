Fistfuls of dollars: Jail for drug dealer who bit police, led chase through CBD

A drug dealer who rammed two police cars, threw handfuls of cash out of a car window and waved an imitation pistol at pedestrians during a police pursuit through Melbourne has been jailed for six years. County Court judge Wendy Wilmoth said the sight of Sean Murphy driving his BMW on the footpath in the central business district on the afternoon of March 29 last year would have been a "horrifying scenario" which had the potential to injure or kill people.

