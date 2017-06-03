Ferrari ends long wait for victory at...

Ferrari ends long wait for victory at Monaco GP

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Formula One- F1- Monaco Grand Prix 2017- Circuit de Monaco Monte Carlo- 28/5/17Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during the raceRe Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff described the team's 2017 challenger as "a bit of a diva", and very particular about its operating window, during the Monaco weekend. He is keen for both drivers to work as a team and put as much pressure on Ferrari to overcome the 17-point deficit the Silver Arrows team have in the constructors' championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Fri Chance Phartt 2
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky May 21 InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC