Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite starting from the back in Baku
There are 2 comments on the Yeovil Express story from 15 hrs ago, titled Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite starting from the back in Baku.
Fernando Alonso did little to dampen mounting speculation that he will leave McLaren by declaring his weekend in Azerbaijan has been "very positive" despite being on the back of the grid. Alonso, the 35-year-old Spaniard who is out of contract with the British team at the end of the year, will start tomorrow's race in Baku from last following a 40-place penalty after a series of changes to his Honda engine.
#1 1 hr ago
It's not like starting in P59 means anything.
#2 27 min ago
Back phartse
