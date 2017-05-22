F1: Pirelli reveals compounds for Singapore
As was the case in China, Bahrain , Spain and Monaco , and will be the case in Canada, Azerbaijan and Austria, the tyre compounds Pirelli will take to Singapore this year will be the same as last season, albeit wider and heavier. In Singapore , the fourteenth round of the season, the P Zero Yellow soft, Red supersoft and purple ultrasoft will be used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC