F1: Lewis Hamilton determined to deliver in Baku
London: Azerbaijan, a new race last year, is the only grand prix on Formula One's current calendar that Lewis Hamilton has yet to win and the Briton heads back to Baku determined to deliver this weekend. After a dominant weekend in Canada where he led a Mercedes one-two to regain momentum after a stinging defeat to Ferrari in Monaco, Hamilton is on a high and with the praise of team boss Toto Wolff ringing in his ears.
