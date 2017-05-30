Dovizioso wins Italian GP ahead of Mo...

Dovizioso wins Italian GP ahead of MotoGP leader Vinales

Riders observe 69 seconds of silence to pay their homage to Nicky Hayden, the American motorcycle rider who died after been hitting by a car while training on his bicycle in central Italy, prior to the start of the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, June 4, 2017. less Riders observe 69 seconds of silence to pay their homage to Nicky Hayden, the American motorcycle rider who died after been hitting by a car while training on his bicycle in central Italy, prior to the start of ... more SCARPERIA, Italy - Andrea Dovizioso won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday for the third MotoGP victory of his career.

