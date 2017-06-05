Dovizioso wins Catalonia GP to tighten MotoGP title fight
Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso tightened the MotoGP championship fight after winning the Catalonia Grand Prix from a seventh-place start on Sunday. Dovizioso added the victory in Spain to his victory in Italy in the last race to give Ducati its first back-to-back race winner since Casey Stoner in 2010.
