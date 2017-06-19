Despite recent win, Hamilton says Ferrari still favorite
Despite his recent win at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton still considers Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel to be the Formula One favorite. Hamilton's win in Montreal came after a terrible weekend in Monaco, underlining how unpredictable Mercedes has been after three years of dominance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|1 hr
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC