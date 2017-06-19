Daniel Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP; Canada's Lance Stroll finishes third
BAKU, Azerbaijan - Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton. The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll's Williams in the closing meters to take second place.
