Craft-Bamboo Racing sets sights on inaugural FRD LMP3 Series victory
Disney-Pixar's 'Cars' Franchise to Partner Craft-Bamboo Racing for the First Two Rounds of the FRD LMP3 Series Craft-Bamboo Racing has their sights firmly set on victory this weekend for the opening round of the FRD LMP3 Series in Zhejiang. The team will field two Ligier JS P3s, backed up by strong driver lineups that Craft-Bamboo hopes will allow them to challenge for the win in both races.
