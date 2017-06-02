Cowboys play a part in Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato's victory lap ahead of race at TMS
2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato meets Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee and Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith after OTA's at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato shows his Indy 500 ring to the media during the Dallas Cowboys OTA's at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC