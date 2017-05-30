Trainer Mark Casse speaks with trainer Bob Baffert, not seen, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 20, 2016. Trainer Mark Casse remains unsure whether State of Honor will run in the Queen's Plate, and if he does what path he'll take to Canada's most prestigious thoroughbred race.The Ontario-bred and owned three-year-old colt hasn't run since leading midway through last month's Kentucky Derby before finishing 19th in the 20-horse field.

