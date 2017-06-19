Churchill Downs wins initial approval for gambling machines
Churchill Downs won approval Tuesday to jump into an electronic version of gambling on horse races that allows people to bet on past races displayed on devices similar to slot machines. Track executives revealed at a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting that they want gambling on historical races to occur at its off-track training location, not at the famed track that's home to the Kentucky Derby.
