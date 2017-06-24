Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray swept the front row in Saturday qualifying at Sonoma Raceway to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 start on the wine country road course. Chip Ganassi Racing take top two spots in NASCAR Sonoma qualifying Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray swept the front row in Saturday qualifying at Sonoma Raceway to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 start on the wine country road course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.