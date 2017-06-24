Chip Ganassi Racing take top two spots in NASCAR Sonoma qualifying
Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray swept the front row in Saturday qualifying at Sonoma Raceway to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 start on the wine country road course.
