Chase Elliott signs extension through 2022 with Hendrick
Elliott originally signed with Hendrick Motorsports as a development driver in February 2011 as a 15-year-old high school freshman. He replaced Jeff Gordon last year in the Cup Series and was the top rookie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC