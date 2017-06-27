Chase Elliott signs extension through...

Chase Elliott signs extension through 2022 with Hendrick

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Elliott originally signed with Hendrick Motorsports as a development driver in February 2011 as a 15-year-old high school freshman. He replaced Jeff Gordon last year in the Cup Series and was the top rookie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC