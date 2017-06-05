Celebrity chef Bobby Flay buys interest in Belmont horse
Flay purchased 25 percent interest in J Boys Echo on Wednesday before the draw that assigned post positions for Saturday's $1.5 million race. The other 75 percent belongs to Albaugh Family Stable.
