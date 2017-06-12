Celebrating Joey Dunlop's First Isle ...

Celebrating Joey Dunlop's First Isle of Man Victory

Forty years ago, Joey Dunlop, the undisputed "King of the Mountain," claimed his very first Isle of Man TT victory. It was 1977 and the TT had been stripped of its world championship status as Grand Prix racing increasingly became a short circuit discipline.



