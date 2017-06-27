Canada Racing Notebook: Linc Brown scores first OMRS career win
Linc Brown kept the streak alive in the Ontario Modified Racing Series of different winners this season after he captured the checkered flag in the race Saturday at Peterborough Speedway. Brown joiuns Duane Cinnamon, Brad Stevenson and Mark Gordon as feature race winners have earned their first career checked flag this season.
