Bowyer hopes to take Lightning McQueen to victory lane again
Lightning McQueen went to NASCAR's victory lane last week when Kyle Larson drove the "Cars 3" vehicle to a win. The McQueen paint scheme has shifted to Clint Bowyer's car this week, and he's looking to keep the winning streak going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Thu
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC