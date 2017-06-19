Bottas fastest ahead of Raikkonen in final practice in Baku
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time over Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in an eventful third and final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying later Saturday. Bottas was .095 quicker than Raikkonen and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was third quickest - 0.416 behind - with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fourth best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|10 hr
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC