Bernie Ecclestone urges Ferrari to reconcile with F1 driver Fernando Alonso

12 hrs ago

Bernie Ecclestone has advised Ferrari to consider a familiar face if it ultimately has an open seat after the season. Fernando Alonso's manager, Flavio Briatore, has said this week that although Alonso appeared to burn his bridges at Ferrari, the 35-year-old had only previously clashed with ousted boss Marco Mattiacci.

Chicago, IL

