Bell wins at Texas under caution ahead of flipped truck
Timothy Peters flips coming down the front stretch during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. Peters walked to a waiting ambulance after the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|15 hr
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|16 hr
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Wed
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC