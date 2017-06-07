Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11a.m. , qualifying, 4 p.m. ; Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m. ; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1. Fast facts: Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend.

Chicago, IL

