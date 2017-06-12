Aston Martin Racing set for 24 Hours ...

Aston Martin Racing set for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans, France: Aston Martin Racing has returned to the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and is ready to take on this weekend's 85th running at the Circuit de la Sarthe. With track action underway on Wednesday, the iconic race remains the centrepiece of the FIA World Endurance Championship and will be contested by the team's three V8 Vantage GTEs; two in the GTE Pro class and a single works entry in GTE Am.

