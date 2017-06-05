Andy Grammer to release new single this Friday
Last year, Andy Grammer released a new single "Fresh Eyes," and now fans will be thrilled to learn that he's got a brand-new song coming this Friday. The song is called "Give Love," and it features Lunchmoney Lewis, a rapper and singer best-known for his 2015 hit "Bills."
