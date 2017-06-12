a Cars 3a stars reveal upgrades for Pixar vehicle with strong Latina voice and aging Lightning
This image released by Disney shows Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, In "Cars 3," foreground, in a scene from "Cars 3." And, along with some long-missing feminine perspective, that actually revitalizes and, um, humanizes the cartoon world of sentient vehicles. For once, a “Cars” movie seems more about characters and story than promoting branded merchandize.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Mon
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Mon
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
