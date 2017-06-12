5 things we learned from the Canadian...

5 things we learned from the Canadian Grand Prix

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Lewis Hamilton moved to within 12 points of championship rival Sebastian Vettel following his third victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in as many years. There can be no denying that Hamilton's title credentials looked rather bleak after a Monaco Grand Prix in which he started 13th and finished only seventh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 7 hr FortyPhartsc 6
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... 16 hr Minutes Phartse 2
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC