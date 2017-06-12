5 things we learned from the Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton moved to within 12 points of championship rival Sebastian Vettel following his third victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in as many years. There can be no denying that Hamilton's title credentials looked rather bleak after a Monaco Grand Prix in which he started 13th and finished only seventh.
