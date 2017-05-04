Zlatan Ibrahimovic gatecrashes Rich List top 10
Lewis Hamilton is still the richest sportsman in the UK but Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a close second after he gatecrashed the top 10 of the new Sunday Times Rich List. Mercedes Formula One driver Hamilton, who is bidding to win his fourth World Championship this year, has a A 131million fortune and has seen his wealth increase by A 25million in the last 12 months.
