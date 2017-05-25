Yokohama responds to Nurburgring WTCC tyre failures
WTCC tyre supplier Yokohama has responded to criticism from a number of leading drivers after a series of punctures during Saturday's pair of Nurburgring races. There were four punctures during the two races, with Honda's Tiago Monteiro and Volvo's Nestor Girolami's failures coming on the final lap of the first race.
