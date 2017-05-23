Yates, Evernham lead NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018
Robert Yates, a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame along with four others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC